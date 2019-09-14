As Targa Resources (TRGP) Share Value Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Increased by $319,761 Its Holding; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Waters (WAT) Position by $9.76 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 45,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5,089 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 50,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Menta Ltd Liability Com reported 21,434 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management owns 1.56M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Lc holds 0.02% or 26,628 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ironwood Ltd stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Peconic Prtn Ltd holds 5.25% or 679,900 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 7,850 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.57% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Creative Planning accumulated 16,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 10,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Company has 4.92% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12.59 million shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 15,272 shares to 94,050 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,137 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Class A.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.17% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Holt Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp accumulated 939 shares. Japan-based Hikari Limited has invested 1.21% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.02% or 295,458 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 187,428 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 12,791 shares. 4,309 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 116,352 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & holds 0.01% or 95 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 8,092 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,560 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,487 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 0.34% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com owns 7,609 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.