As Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake; Westwood Management Has Raised Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 2.06M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 13.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.54M, up from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 5.40M shares traded or 145.75% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 881,267 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $223.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.