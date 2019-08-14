As Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Stake by $733,039; Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Upped by $13.74 Million Its Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $358.4. About 464,410 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35M, up from 12.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares to 33,655 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 16,075 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 71,790 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 49,440 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 20,157 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 6,167 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company stated it has 11,550 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 2,337 shares. Mcdonald Ca holds 1.44% or 50,715 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 18,469 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Co Lc invested in 227,175 shares. Parkside Bancorp holds 0.02% or 168 shares in its portfolio. 100,115 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Huntington Bank invested in 87 shares. Advisor, California-based fund reported 2,119 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 17,369 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,302 shares. Chilton Cap Management Lc owns 7,828 shares. Andra Ap invested in 39,700 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 1,094 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 52 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Advsrs LP accumulated 336,286 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca invested in 7,573 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ejf Capital Llc reported 7,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).