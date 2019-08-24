As Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined, Holder Peconic Partners Has Upped Holding; Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 41,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 176,879 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 218,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 782,970 shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 42,588 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 188,522 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cv Starr Co Inc has invested 3.45% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.78M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,052 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc owns 44,315 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Corporation stated it has 17,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 693,806 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 298,374 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 75,165 shares to 637,789 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 77,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 26,825 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Llc reported 83,696 shares. 62,871 are held by Amer Grp Incorporated. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 306 shares in its portfolio. 14,614 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company owns 231,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,412 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 8.83 million shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 227,663 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pnc Services Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T had bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

