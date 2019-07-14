As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $45.63 Million; Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Its Enpro Inds (NPO) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.41 million, up from 669,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 150,114 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,981 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,836 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.58% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 83,974 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 0.13% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Charles Schwab accumulated 167,664 shares. Amer International Gru stated it has 15,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 14,111 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 4,572 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 63,361 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 354,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 7,800 shares.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EnPro Industries Comments on Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deepak Navnith Named New President of Fairbanks Morse – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bard Assocs Inc holds 0.61% or 29,127 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 12,022 shares. 97 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Clearbridge Ltd reported 3.19M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 3,875 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 43,184 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.17% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 51,887 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 0.01% or 333,755 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,121 shares. Cv Starr & reported 3.45% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Roanoke Asset Management owns 7,052 shares.