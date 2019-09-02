As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $2.66 Million; Axiom International Investors Lifted Holding in Nice Sys LTD (NICE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 64,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 580,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, down from 644,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 23,815 shares to 143,895 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 43,184 shares in its portfolio. 12,022 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3.46M shares. Mai Mgmt has 142,775 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 737 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Key (Cayman) Limited reported 251,278 shares. 7,052 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Mngmt. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13.39M shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,669 shares. North Star Invest Corp reported 1,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Field Main Commercial Bank reported 200 shares stake. Royal London Asset reported 95,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.13% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 226,740 shares.