As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Raised Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $4.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 5.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 2.60 million shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares to 199,962 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

