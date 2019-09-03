As Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding by $4.51 Million; Bislett Management Has Increased Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 110,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 377,599 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, up from 267,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 1.16 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.32M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 321,463 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 184,844 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $378.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ent Finance Ser owns 1,022 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company owns 73,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 160,680 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com invested in 55,120 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 313,866 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca invested in 7,573 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 19,750 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,302 shares. Heronetta LP reported 37,308 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

