As Targa Res (TRGP) Market Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 21,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 140,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 162,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 623,826 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 286,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 6.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.87 million, down from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 379,448 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macroview Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Public Llc invested in 0.02% or 83,501 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.83M shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 238,708 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Capital has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Envestnet Asset holds 52,975 shares. Amer Financial Grp reported 20,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Reaves W H And Incorporated accumulated 271,647 shares. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 6,953 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Com has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fincl Architects Inc reported 1,155 shares stake. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com accumulated 10,572 shares or 0% of the stock.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 59,900 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen All Cap Ene Mlp Oppo (JMLP).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.78 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares to 172,690 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is United Continental (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United moving 737 MAX jets to short-term storage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines Stock Looks Ready to Lift Off – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.