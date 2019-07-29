As Targa Res (TRGP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Position; Continental Res (CLR) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Res (CLR) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 2.41M shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.87M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 13,321 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,521 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 207,142 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has 59,500 shares. State Street invested in 5.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 200,446 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Spirit Of America reported 245,874 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 5.02M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D) by 5,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $233.58 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 28, 2019 – 52-Week Lows – GuruFocus.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing Continental Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) owns 262,028 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 83,091 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Barbara Oil reported 20,000 shares stake. Natixis LP accumulated 37,650 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1.20M shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Blackrock reported 4.87 million shares. 135,499 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Amer National Insur Co Tx reported 88,355 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 502,204 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 46,501 shares. Weiss Multi owns 24,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 4,815 shares.