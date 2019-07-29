As Targa Res (TRGP) Market Valuation Declined, Fmr Has Raised Stake by $5.77 Million; Vanguard Group Increases Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 140,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.28M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 322,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 36.83M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92B, up from 36.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $280.27. About 684,981 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.57M shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 32,317 are held by Hodges Capital Mngmt. Signaturefd Llc has 4,121 shares. 1,053 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Gould Asset Ltd Ca accumulated 0.12% or 7,573 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Clal Ins Enterprise Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,022 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 226,740 shares. 580,090 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Ltd Partnership. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Payden Rygel holds 506,800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,301 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 364,585 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 541,508 shares to 70.92 million shares, valued at $4.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 10,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR).