As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Penbrook Management Has Lifted Position; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 426,575 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $147.51. About 382,318 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Hosts Aggregates Day 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 48 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 1.95 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Morgan Stanley owns 2.92M shares. Aurora Counsel holds 1.08% or 16,275 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma has 0.15% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 768,154 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6 shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 102,712 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.02% or 20,441 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated accumulated 1.10M shares or 2.75% of the stock.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources, Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.