As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Valuation Declined, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Stake by $356,000; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered Its Holding by $402,615

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.77 million shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 20,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,762 shares to 13,515 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 352,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

