As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shares Declined, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased by $356,000 Its Holding; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Value Rose, Holder Fort LP Increased Its Position

Fort Lp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 1,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The hedge fund held 10,601 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 8,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $314.76. About 150,972 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.09 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39 million for 7.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,734 shares to 2,266 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 30,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).