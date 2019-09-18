As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Zazove Associates Upped Its Fly Leasing (FLY) Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 1.86M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 73,364 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 5.35 million shares to 16.90M shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrc Group Holdings by 69,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Group Inc. (Prn).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 4.16M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Oppenheimer & Company holds 11,111 shares. Smith Salley And holds 0.33% or 134,747 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Symons Capital Inc has 0.1% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Albion Financial Grp Ut has 21,775 shares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability reported 88,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 27,900 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 6 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Raymond James Advsrs stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Clearbridge Lc has 1,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.40 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.