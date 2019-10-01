As Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Share Value Declined, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,000; Archon Partners Stake in Markel (MKL) Lifted by $1.19 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.70 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,393 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1181.9. About 36,014 shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt Commerce has 0.12% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 431,237 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 167,179 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.23% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 219,555 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested in 458,840 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 27,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 16,200 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc owns 106,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited accumulated 64,090 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Profund Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 15,529 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 366,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 56,250 were accumulated by Midas. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 173,379 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38M for 6.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd holds 1,084 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 392 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 60,439 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 193 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 0.12% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 721 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated owns 4,535 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 101,875 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pecaut & Com accumulated 613 shares. Moreover, Archon Limited Liability has 1.81% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 8,393 shares. Confluence Management Limited Liability Company owns 55,923 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 475 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 13,503 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 210 shares.