As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Share Price Declined, Diamond Hill Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $6.37 Million; Incline Global Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Price Rose

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) by 79.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 318,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 720,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, up from 401,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 9,464 shares to 379,125 shares, valued at $53.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 650,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 31,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 44,900 shares. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 57,885 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 69,804 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 800 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 18,553 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 272,566 shares. Kestrel Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 2.39% or 246,950 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 283,490 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 238,203 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 5,423 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited owns 40,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,396 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Mngmt accumulated 1.63M shares. 4,021 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advisors. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.5% stake. Moreover, Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 867 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 1,229 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 29,192 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Llc invested in 1,466 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.81M shares. Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.35M shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Evergreen Limited Company reported 7,571 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 454 shares. Milestone Gp reported 0.03% stake. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 363,693 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

