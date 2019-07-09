As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Increased Holding; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised 58.Com (WUBA) Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,111 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 68,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 471,906 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51M, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 666,269 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15,270 shares to 138,748 shares, valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,451 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

