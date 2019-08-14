As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered by $1.34 Million Its Position; Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined While Heronetta Management LP Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 107,480 shares. Blair William & Il holds 22,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com owns 855 shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx has 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barrett Asset accumulated 710 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 204,650 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 65,921 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 33 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 11,175 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,595 shares. 663,214 were reported by Congress Asset Management Company Ma. Alps Advsrs stated it has 4,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gp Lp holds 13,500 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 42,167 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 115,826 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 117,420 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability reported 5,321 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 2,663 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 19,726 shares or 0.07% of the stock.