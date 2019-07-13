As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake; Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Stock Value Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Increased by $315,096 Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 50,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 47,732 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 14.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Logan Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). First Advsr LP reported 25,204 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 149,100 shares. 984 are held by Security Natl Tru. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 9,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Inc holds 71,350 shares. Lsv Asset holds 70,500 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc reported 27,860 shares. Kennedy Inc reported 0.16% stake. Indexiq Limited invested in 0.05% or 64,036 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 370,021 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 22,048 shares to 282,762 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 205,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,200 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,519 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,434 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 19,100 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 17,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 13,113 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% or 96,000 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 52,693 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 18,506 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 3,188 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 18 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.