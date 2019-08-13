As Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Holder Churchill Management Boosted Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 198.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 29,048 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 522,652 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 402,326 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 6,888 shares to 86,249 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 42,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,683 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Vanguard Group Inc owns 19.75 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 36,915 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sabal Tru reported 3,237 shares. Mairs And Inc holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 1.94 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 304,727 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4,580 are owned by Bender Robert. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 91,169 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 9,662 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 110,488 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 520 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 176,384 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% or 2,728 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,100 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 12,860 shares. 18,196 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Co. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 36,044 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 157,348 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,943 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 3,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Palestra Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Earnest Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 74 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 615,310 shares. 22,016 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Huntington State Bank has 1,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.12 million are held by Valinor Mgmt L P.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two: Risky Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Blasts Expectations Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 308,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.