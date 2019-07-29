As Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut by $1.46 Million Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trimmed Holding

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 4.87M were accumulated by State Street. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,000 shares or 3.8% of the stock. 6,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 941,471 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Company reported 0.55% stake. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 59,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 82 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,800 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 83,465 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated has 85,926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 274,163 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

