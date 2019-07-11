As Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose, Polar Securities Boosted Its Position by $1.86 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Raised by $340,000 Its Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 675,971 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 234,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.09M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 301,336 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).