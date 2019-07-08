As Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Its Holding by $58.89 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 624 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, down from 11,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,046 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 926,822 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in People’s United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 34,721 shares to 69,730 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate RWL To Hit $59 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Videogame sales fall 11% as software joins hardware in doldrums – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q3 Earnings Rise on Solid Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,432 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 15,782 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.21% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership reported 711,039 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 2,250 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 29,956 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc owns 11,164 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 78,983 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. $209,548 worth of stock was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. 8,632 shares were sold by Watson Patricia A, worth $787,471. 11,273 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Global Payments (GPN) and Total System Services (TSS) Said to be Early Stage Talks – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SHOS, TSS, and EE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Total System Services, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.76 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 135,726 shares. Artisan Partners LP reported 330,994 shares. Maple Inc holds 5,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 130,108 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 746 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 58,569 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 5,402 shares. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma stated it has 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.12% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 34,373 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 94,923 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,496 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability reported 5,602 shares.