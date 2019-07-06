As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Wayfair (W) Holding by $138.16 Million; Market Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 261.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 933,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 357,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 1.18M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, down from 520,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,218 shares to 303,229 shares, valued at $74.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 89,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 150,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.4% or 802,603 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 40,094 are owned by Bokf Na. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.04% or 439,016 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,519 shares. Da Davidson & Company invested in 2,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 56,714 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 1,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 29,956 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dana Invest Advisors holds 25,121 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc accumulated 0% or 5,762 shares. Jennison Limited Liability invested in 358,795 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Videogame sales fall 11% as software joins hardware in doldrums – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, TTWO, MRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Outer Worlds Launching October 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and PC – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 27 selling transactions for $14.34 million activity. 991 shares valued at $92,510 were sold by Mulliken John Champlin on Tuesday, January 15. FLEISHER MICHAEL D sold 4,986 shares worth $462,402. Macri Edmond had sold 500 shares worth $57,790 on Tuesday, February 5. Shah Niraj sold $1.56M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. $88,567 worth of stock was sold by Oblak Steve on Tuesday, January 15. Rodrigues Romero had sold 87 shares worth $8,103.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 691 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,370 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 4,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 11,043 shares. World Asset Management reported 1,938 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford Company has invested 0.57% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,806 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.33% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 372,667 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,180 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 321,364 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 22,963 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 2,028 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 8,373 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.11% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 14,840 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wayfair Shares Drop On Q1 Loss, Higher Costs; Analysts Debate Company’s Spending – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Are Paying a Premium for Wayfair – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Newly â€˜Uncoveredâ€™ Wayfair Pact May Be Boon for Rent-to-Own Firm – Bloomberg” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).