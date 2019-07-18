As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Force Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Second Curve Capital Trimmed Stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 21,825 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 133,369 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,586 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 324,250 shares. New England And Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. 8,001 were accumulated by First Utd Bancshares. 19,100 are owned by Glacier Peak Cap Lc. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company Incorporated accumulated 30,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap owns 36,203 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 123,850 shares. National Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 149,944 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 94,800 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,164 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Limited accumulated 358,795 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 176,404 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Take-Two (TTWO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s the Reason Behind Lowe’s Dismal Run on the Bourses – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TriState Capital (TSC) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle (AEO) Rewards Shareholders With More Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1.06 million shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Us Savings Bank De invested in 3,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs accumulated 7,193 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,282 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Raymond James And Associate owns 14,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 18,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd invested in 0.04% or 52,180 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 18,423 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 51 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).