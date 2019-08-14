As Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Assetmark Trimmed Stake by $443,072; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Market Value Declined, Jbf Capital Boosted by $706,800 Its Holding

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 5,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 22,491 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 58,331 shares to 600,965 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Kor Etf (EWY) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,477 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins Company. 7.83 million were reported by Blackrock. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 21,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century holds 0.17% or 1.82 million shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 66,732 shares. 9,812 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 28,314 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 22,016 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association has 65,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson stated it has 4,270 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 20,614 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 324,250 shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 50,000 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc, Washington-based fund reported 12,668 shares. 2,990 are held by Barclays Plc. Stieven Advsr Limited Partnership has 2.92% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Franklin Resource reported 206,800 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 590 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd owns 270,990 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.18% or 163,140 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 46,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Cim Mangement accumulated 12,803 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 470 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 0.3% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 114,041 shares. Gp Incorporated invested in 6,226 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

