As Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Force Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.30 Million

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 444,258 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Forte Capital Llc Adv holds 0.24% or 12,582 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros reported 4,981 shares. 27,358 are held by Meridian Invest Counsel. Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ls Advisors Limited holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 198,630 shares. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has 1.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,484 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 11.10 million shares or 2.39% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 684,360 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,310 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,421 shares. Wright Ser Inc has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,676 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.91% stake.