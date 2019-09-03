As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Skytop Capital Management Decreased Stake; Lipe & Dalton Has Boosted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.66 Million as Shares Declined

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 13.20M shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei Communication has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Bank Of The West stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 813,076 shares. Wellington Shields And, a New York-based fund reported 19,080 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Franklin has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beacon Fincl stated it has 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.04% or 254,902 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 21,472 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1.59 million shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,794 shares. 6,012 were reported by Nordea Invest Mgmt. North Star Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.44% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6,095 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 2,728 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 2,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Com invested in 33,655 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 13,295 shares. 2,663 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bamco Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 28,430 shares.