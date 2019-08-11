As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $842,184 as Stock Value Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana stated it has 227,555 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. 3,402 were accumulated by Spc Finance. Credit Suisse Ag has 7.53M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Fca Tx has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Portfolio Grp Lc has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or has invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 1.75% or 22,939 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Co reported 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Natl National Bank In has 148,425 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Edgemoor holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 195,228 shares. Redwood Invests Lc stated it has 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset Mgmt owns 83,451 shares. Seven Post Office Ltd Partnership reported 1,850 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.3% or 8,400 shares. Harbour Inv Management Llc stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 0.05% or 11,314 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,968 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 1.34 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 63,834 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt holds 100,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 85 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,452 shares. New England & Inc accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Barclays Public Ltd holds 385,052 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 169,141 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Markets Inc holds 3,595 shares. 24,669 are owned by Envestnet Asset.

