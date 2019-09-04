As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Increased by $1.41 Million Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed by $555.50 Million Its Position

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 billion, down from 19,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Sht (SJNK) by 5,329 shares to 85,954 shares, valued at $2.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Global (GUNR) by 2,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.