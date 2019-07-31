As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position by $1.31 Million; Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Price Rose While Plancorp Has Cut Its Holding

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 357,130 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 1.54M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Got Next! NBA® 2K Partners with #1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 24,669 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jennison Assocs Limited Com invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 444,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Registered Invest Advisor has 3,950 shares. Corvex LP reported 433,780 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 50,000 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.05% or 11,314 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 385,052 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,357 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 36,044 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 613 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Conning stated it has 2,200 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares to 30,425 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,345 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Gets Back on Track With Record Q1 Results – Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Fed the S&P/TSX This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 06, 2019.