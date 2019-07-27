As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Eminence Capital LP Raised Position by $64.17 Million; Albemarle (ALB) Market Value Declined While Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 682,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.21M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 41,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 93,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview

