As Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose, Palestra Capital Management Increased Position by $90.70 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 890,652 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

