As Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose, Force Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $3.80 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,499 shares to 25,160 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Perkins Coie stated it has 800 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 21,195 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc accumulated 0.05% or 830 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 39,732 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 43,671 shares. Bluespruce Invs LP accumulated 732,980 shares. Windward Cap Comm Ca holds 1,677 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 218,346 shares. Missouri-based Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 55,150 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,141 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1,943 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap LP has 33,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% or 87,111 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32,410 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 542,047 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amp Ltd reported 28,422 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 112,147 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc invested in 6,697 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 176,404 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advisory Net Ltd Liability reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 146,960 shares. Stephens Inv Management Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 484,095 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 94,810 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 61,044 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.