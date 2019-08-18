As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Position by $842,710; Waters Corp. (WAT) Share Price Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 3,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 12,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Texas Yale owns 19,726 shares. 3,050 are held by Horizon Limited Liability Company. Capstone Investment Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Asset owns 18,196 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.18M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advent De holds 15,000 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested in 0.14% or 2,445 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 5,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Yorktown And Rech Inc has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 0.03% or 21,791 shares. Utah Retirement reported 21,111 shares. Chevy Chase holds 94,810 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd has 748,566 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Take-Two and Shake Shack Triumph Over Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Blasts Expectations Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,677 shares to 12,540 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 216,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares to 30,244 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).