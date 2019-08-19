As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased by $468,496 Its Position; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) Stock Declined, Greenleaf Trust Lifted by $824,880 Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 59,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, up from 54,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $155.42. About 68,067 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 28.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 12,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 17,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 413,814 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,780 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,184 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 176,404 shares. Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 6,722 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0% or 2,333 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 84,329 shares. 5 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 21,791 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 3,942 shares stake. 16,739 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Capstone Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). National Bank Of America De holds 1.03M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 10,697 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Smithfield Tru has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 13,754 shares to 206,813 shares, valued at $53.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).