As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted by $10.14 Million Its Stake; Granahan Investment Management Decreased Position in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) as Stock Price Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 51,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 316,573 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56 million, down from 367,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 218,127 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 62.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 89,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 234,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61 million, up from 144,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 4,904 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 55,124 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 740,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Incorporated invested in 1.82% or 41,015 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,805 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.01% or 103,655 shares. The Washington-based Washington has invested 0.48% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 12,482 shares. 9,455 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management Equity Rech. Grassi Invest Mngmt holds 2,150 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,051 shares. Sit Associate holds 0.07% or 19,750 shares in its portfolio. Miles Inc invested in 5,603 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,295 shares to 627,721 shares, valued at $52.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,833 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45,199 shares to 206,122 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 88,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).