As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed by $752,000 Its Position; Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 908,297 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 1.54 million shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 9,149 shares to 10,685 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).