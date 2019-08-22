As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $21.39 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Position by $1.84 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 1.56 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 767,386 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.61 million for 17.96 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

