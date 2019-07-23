As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut by $694,566 Its Position; Stonemor Partners LP (STON) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stonemor Partners LP (STON) by 63.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 179,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,228 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 280,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stonemor Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 21,042 shares traded. StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) has declined 57.19% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STON News: 27/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners No Longer Meets Form S-3 Eligibility Requirements; 09/03/2018 STONEMOR HOLDER AXAR INTENDS TO ‘ACTIVELY PURSUE DISCUSSIONS’; 11/05/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – STONEMOR TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING FORM 10-K; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 09/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Short-Interest Ratio Rises 136% to 17 Days; 29/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners L.P. Provides Preliminary Unaudited Results for 2017 and Announces Delay in Filing Form 10-K; 29/03/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP STON.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $338.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Appoints Patricia D. Wellenbach and Stephen J. Negrotti to Bd of Directors

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 841,438 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9,914 shares to 188,575 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 39,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 117,420 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 18,024 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Highline Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 646,100 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 0% or 2,370 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Inc holds 0.11% or 25,121 shares in its portfolio. 55,366 are held by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Hudson Bay Lp accumulated 33,200 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested in 0.04% or 3,477 shares. 200 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Horizon Investments Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.