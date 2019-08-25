As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Maplelane Capital Lifted by $10.81 Million Its Stake; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Shares Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased by $439,937 Its Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 365,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $74.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 887,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,500 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

