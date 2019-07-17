As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Decreased Holding; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Innospec (IOSP) Holding by $353,995 as Stock Price Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 260,559 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 32,271 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 20.64 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 613 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% stake. Bronson Point Management Llc holds 6.43% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 100,000 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 5,650 shares. 124 are owned by Carroll Assocs. Sit Invest Assocs Inc reported 19,750 shares. Kj Harrison reported 4,550 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Act Ii Management Limited Partnership owns 61,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 182,434 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

