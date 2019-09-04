As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Its Mid (MAA) Stake by $43.11 Million; Shares Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 395,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 276,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, down from 672,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 61,952 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 343,641 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,427 shares to 19,067 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 118,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 175 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Co invested in 140,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management reported 16,070 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 15,442 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.01% stake. State Street accumulated 7.79M shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 47,481 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 40 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 237,760 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And invested in 0% or 101 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Glenmede Company Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 15,830 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.24% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 146,486 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 308,547 shares to 574,305 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).