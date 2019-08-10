As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Valinor Management Has Boosted by $39.86 Million Its Position; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Value Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Stake by $525,350

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 424,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.09M, up from 700,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 367,562 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 65,405 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 55 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated LP invested in 175,417 shares. Pension has 149,944 shares. 385,052 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 145,600 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Company. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 46,942 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 28,422 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 21,539 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 41,011 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 15,782 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,833.27 up 107.23 points – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Roundup: Take-Two Jumps After Strong Q1 Beat, Record Engagement – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $73.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22 million for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 375,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 127,079 are held by Victory. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 1,492 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 983,208 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 106 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc holds 0.25% or 46,992 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,600 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 671,194 shares. Fund, France-based fund reported 9,458 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,100 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Comm stated it has 2,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,539 shares.