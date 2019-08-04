As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, up from 19,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 4,955 shares to 57,449 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 22,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jones Finance Lllp owns 6,334 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 174,790 shares. Kdi Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 480 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 467 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 4.98% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 1% or 2,970 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.75% or 3,137 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,777 were reported by Horizon Invests. Capstone Finance Inc holds 1,371 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 7,755 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 73,679 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2.03M shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 8,793 shares or 7.45% of its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 11,300 shares to 291,973 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 75,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership owns 13,500 shares. Washington-based Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.64% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4,380 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 3,506 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,050 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,045 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 9,840 are owned by Anderson Hoagland &. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fagan Assocs accumulated 0.84% or 20,685 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 144,611 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 15,782 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 941,471 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 16,144 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

