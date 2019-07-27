As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cut Position by $17.51 Million; Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $979,160 as Stock Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Llc accumulated 6,095 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 16,144 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fil Ltd owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 109,611 shares. Invesco owns 4.19 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kentucky Retirement invested in 4,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,141 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Communication Ltd has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 41,794 shares. 28,422 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 4,510 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 16.88 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 155,000 are held by Atika Cap Limited Liability Co. Quantitative Mgmt Lc accumulated 116,025 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 5.00M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 116,634 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametrica Limited invested 0.87% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.02% or 9,717 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Opaleye Management invested in 185,000 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 11,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Leavell Invest.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares to 50,771 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,747 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.