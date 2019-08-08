As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Palestra Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $90.70 Million; Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $309,720

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 2.46M shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $126.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,047 are held by Westpac Bk. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc reported 138,994 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 2.18M shares stake. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Limited Partnership owns 175,417 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com owns 748,566 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Intrepid Capital has invested 0.7% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 96,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt owns 5,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 8,062 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 8,074 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0.06% or 1.41M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0.45% or 6,286 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone Group Inc Inc stated it has 521 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,819 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 233 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Navellier Assocs reported 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 107 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Invest. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,850 are held by Crestwood Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alleghany De invested in 28,500 shares or 2.41% of the stock.