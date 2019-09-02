As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, North Star Investment Management Cut by $794,400 Its Stake; North Run Capital LP Decreased Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) as Market Valuation Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $174.53M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Mngmt Md holds 3.67% or 314,648 shares. Cls Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 950 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.51% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 16,600 shares. American Grp holds 0.02% or 139,976 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Llc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Two Sigma holds 7,584 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 13.44M shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 923 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Owl Creek Asset Management Lp owns 1.29M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 388,000 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 6,599 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,707 shares to 128,669 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 15,368 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc stated it has 0.84% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Goodwin Daniel L owns 5,000 shares. 16,627 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 21,141 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,616 shares. Scotia holds 17,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Llc reported 111,178 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Force Capital Llc invested in 1.2% or 5,470 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,942 shares. 2,445 were accumulated by First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson.