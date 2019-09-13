As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Its Stake by $384,200; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.98 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 81,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.20M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 171,037 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 30,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, down from 33,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 404,732 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 424,102 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.9% or 64,952 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 11.88M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,048 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 2,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 158,380 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 58,410 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 105,926 shares. Valinor Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 294,079 shares. 9,560 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Com Lc has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 25.50 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 25,005 shares to 125,546 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 30,241 shares stake. Salient Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.41M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Blair William Il invested in 61,870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diversified Tru stated it has 12,677 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta owns 12,407 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rr Limited Liability invested 7.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 341,033 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 83,246 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 881,216 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Mariner Ltd Company invested in 40,212 shares. Beaumont Finance Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,241 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ameriprise Fincl holds 5,243 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.01 million shares to 23.54M shares, valued at $237.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $356,409 worth of stock or 7,349 shares.